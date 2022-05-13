Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$20.00 and last traded at C$20.22, with a volume of 4308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$524.09 million and a PE ratio of 26.67.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

