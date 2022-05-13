Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Update

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the April 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PNTM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,998. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. Pontem has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTM. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pontem by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pontem by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Pontem by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Pontem by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Pontem by 129.3% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

