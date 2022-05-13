PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20.

PopReach stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. PopReach has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 14 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, PAYDAY Crime War, Peak-Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

