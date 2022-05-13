PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$0.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20.
PopReach stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. PopReach has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.10.
