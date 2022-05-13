Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Porch Group posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Porch Group stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. 3,624,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.08. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,574,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,946 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Porch Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Porch Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

