Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

PRCH opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth about $94,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,946 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Porch Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,992,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in Porch Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,326,000 after buying an additional 1,307,466 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

