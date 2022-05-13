Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Poshmark updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of POSH stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

POSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Poshmark by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Poshmark during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Poshmark by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

