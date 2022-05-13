PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.24

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 21077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $139,000.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.