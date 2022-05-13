Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Short Interest Update

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Poxel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXXLF remained flat at $$2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Poxel has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

Poxel SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is Imeglimin, an oral drug candidate, which completed Phase III clinical development stage in Japan, as well as in Phase III in the United States and Europe for the treatment of type 2 diabetes that improves pancreatic beta cell function, reduces insulin resistance, and decreases cardiovascular and metabolic disease risk factors, such as heightened blood lipid levels and excess body weight.

