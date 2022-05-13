Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on July 15th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.
In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 45.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
