Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal Millennials ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal Millennials ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. 878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,023. Principal Millennials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Millennials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter.

