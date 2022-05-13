Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $106.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $99.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.87.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $108.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.12. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

