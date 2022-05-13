Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%.

NASDAQ RXDX traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,073. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.63.

RXDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

