PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Shares Down 1.6%

PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PropertyGuru stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru Limited ( NASDAQ:PGRU Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

