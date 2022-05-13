PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Shares Down 1.6%

PropertyGuru Limited (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 40,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
PropertyGuru Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGRU)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
