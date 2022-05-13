ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Trading Down 1.3%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 97,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,761,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 69.0% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter worth $303,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.