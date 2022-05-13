ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.32) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.45 ($0.47) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €9.79 ($10.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €9.30 ($9.79) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($20.00). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €12.99.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

