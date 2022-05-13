Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,435 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,493,000 after buying an additional 267,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,809. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.