Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,096 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,141,000 after purchasing an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,944,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

