Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,513 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.8% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 283.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.23. 3,715,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,275,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $284.94 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

