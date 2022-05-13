Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,215,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $88.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,351.94. 55,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,583.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,743.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,202.27 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

