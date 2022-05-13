Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $584,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 173,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 44,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 40,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. 1,321,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,890,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

