Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $8.68 Million in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 6.5% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $124.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,595. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.02 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

