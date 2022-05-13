Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $5.54 on Friday, reaching $201.20. 100,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,131,460. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

