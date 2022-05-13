Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 266,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 553,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426,557. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98.

