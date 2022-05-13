Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,748 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $96.15. The stock had a trading volume of 166,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,817. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $92.88 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

