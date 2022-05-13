Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.56.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,162. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 261.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,139,000 after purchasing an additional 147,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,400,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.