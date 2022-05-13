Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 526,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,765,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

