ProximaX (XPX) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

ProximaX (XPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $119,275.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars.

