Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,949,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $537,364,000 after acquiring an additional 408,825 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 837,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,214,000 after acquiring an additional 131,854 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 750,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,250,316. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $201.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

