Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $1,733,966. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. 134,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -84.05%.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

