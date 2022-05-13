Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 120,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

