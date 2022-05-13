Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,882 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Public Storage worth $138,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.15.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $314.14 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $269.66 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.73.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

