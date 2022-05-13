Puma (ETR:PUM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.04

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €61.04 ($64.25) and last traded at €65.62 ($69.07), with a volume of 377935 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.12 ($67.49).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.09 ($113.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

