Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Update

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the April 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Q BioMed stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 623,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,973. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. Q BioMed has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

