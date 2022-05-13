Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Decreased by Analyst

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after buying an additional 918,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $10,682,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.