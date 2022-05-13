Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted by Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.
NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.95.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 473,885 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,446,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
