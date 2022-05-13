Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

MEG opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.33. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $56.71.

In other news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.