Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PlayAGS Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AGS)

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PlayAGS in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PlayAGS’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.20. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $11.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

