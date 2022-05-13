Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Boosted by Raymond James

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$627.30 million.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.14.

Shares of BDT opened at C$7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$7.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$419.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 40.47%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

