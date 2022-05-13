Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Issued By Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MFC. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.12.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.34. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$21.75 and a twelve month high of C$28.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.