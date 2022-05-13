QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

QCRH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.84. 2,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. QCR has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $932.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QCR will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

