Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,410 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises about 3.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $59,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Qorvo by 1.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO traded up $3.65 on Friday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.53. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

