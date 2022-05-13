QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s 3rd Largest Position

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.8% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,276,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,445,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

