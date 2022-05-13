Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.44.

Shares of QBR.B traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.25. 745,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.61. The company has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$26.03 and a 1 year high of C$33.72.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

