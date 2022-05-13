Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QBR.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.44.

Shares of QBR.B traded up C$0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$27.25. 745,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.61. The company has a market cap of C$6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$26.03 and a 1 year high of C$33.72.

Quebecor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.