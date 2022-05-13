QuickSwap Price Hits $75.09 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $24.56 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $75.09 or 0.00250600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.00532989 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,758.75 or 2.06116443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000249 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

