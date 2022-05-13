R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

R1 RCM stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 148,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 33,317 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

