Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rackspace Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.15 to $0.17 EPS.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.68.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

