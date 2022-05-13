Radio Caca Reaches Market Cap of $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $399.53 million and approximately $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00544355 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00035732 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,053.88 or 1.97347139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

