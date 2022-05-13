Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 687 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $13.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.84. 13,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.98. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $161.04 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.