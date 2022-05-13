Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 886,063 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Tellurian worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. 137,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,297,748. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

