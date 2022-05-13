Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.10. 74,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,781. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.88.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

